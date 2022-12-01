Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Tathastu' to stream on Prime Video

Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special, Tathastu, will see him get honest with the audience, peppered with his trademark style of humour. Prime Video has now unveiled the trailer of Tathastu, which will premiere on December 1. “It has always been exciting to work with Prime Video, from my first stand-up special, Haq Se Single, to this one, it has been a magnificent journey,” Zakir Khan shared.

He added, “Tathastu is particularly close to my heart. This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan Sahab), as I take the audience on a journey of growing up, becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learnt from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing! I am looking forward to seeing their reactions.”