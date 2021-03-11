Zayn Ibad Khan on his kissing scene Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who impressed everyone in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is currently doing the web series Aashiqana.
The good-looking actor was recently in news when he lip-locked with his co-star Khushi Dubey in the series.
Speaking about the scene and the feedback, Khan says, “It was my first lip-lock like the real one. I have done it before as well but obviously Indian television doesn’t allow lip-lock, so we have to cheat kiss scenes but these things are allowed on OTT.”
The actor said, “It was just another scene for me, which I have done with honesty and as naturally as possible. I feel a kiss is such a beautiful gesture and it should be represented in the right way. My co-star also believes that it’s just an actor’s job.”
