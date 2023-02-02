Zee Cine Awards 2023 has an exciting line-up of performers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is set to bring back Zee Cine Awards – a show that celebrates excellence in cinema. This month, Mumbai will play host to Bollywood’s finest talent, global dignitaries, world media and a mélange of glitz and glamour at the highly anticipated star-studded event. The show will be aired on Zee Cinema, Zee TV as well as ZEE5.

A press event was held in Mumbai recently to announce the awards night. The event was attended by Alia Bhat and Varun Dhawan. The mega-stars announced Zee Cine Awards 2023 and walked down memory lane, sharing some of their fondest memories from the previous editions of the awards show.

Alia said, “It has been a while since I performed live on stage, and hence, that makes this performance even more exciting for me. Year 2022 has been special in so many ways, and I can’t wait to have a blast on stage to all my hit songs.”

Varun added, “I have so many fond memories associated with Zee Cine Awards—be it my performance with Kiara Advani or the awards won for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2. This awards show has a special place in my heart.”