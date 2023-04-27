ZEE5 announces Shabash Feluda

ZEE5 has made interesting Bengali titles available to the masses. After stupendous success of Byomkesh Bakshi, the ace director Arindam Sil is all set to bring another show, Shabash Feluda, a modern-day take on the iconic Bengali sleuth featuring Bengali’s favourite, Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Produced by Roadshow, the series also stars Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra and Arindam Sil in prominent roles. The series will premiere on May 5.

Spanning across 10 episodes, the story chronicles around Feluda (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) and Topshe (Rwitobroto Mukherjee) who are on a vacation in Gangtok when they stumble upon the mysterious death of a business executive, Selvankar. With page-turning whodunit murder mystery, Shabash Feluda Gangtok E Gondogol will pique your interest.

Director Sil said, “Written by Satyajit Ray, Feluda is a timeless character which has swooned the audiences over the years, but our show takes a modern day take on this iconic character. I have enjoyed sketching and getting into the nuances of the character and have poured my life into it.”