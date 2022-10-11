Zorawar Kalra exits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently celebrated ‘Kapoor Special’ with much fanfare. And, Zorawar Kalra, became the second contestant to be eliminated after Ali Asgar. The restaurateur was among the bottom two, along with Shilpa Shinde, after receiving the least scores from the judges — Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi.

Public votes led to the elimination of Zorawar. Talking about his short yet memorable journey on the show, Zorawar says, “Being a complete non-dancer, never in my wildest dreams I thought I would be considered as the representation of the ‘common man’, who wants to learn something new and get out of the comfort zone. I have always been fearless about taking on new challenges and here I took one on national television. My choreographer Suchitra Sawant is a master and has been a great support throughout. A big thanks to the channel and the entire team for all the love. I will miss everyone. This is the beginning of my journey.”