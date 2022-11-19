Zuber K Khan to play a cop

Zuber K Khan is all set to play cop in thriller titled Siren- The Fear. It is produced by Imtiyaz Bhat and Mohd’ Tasleem under the banner of Wave Films. The movie is a crime thriller and Zuber says, “I’m excited for this project. This is the second time I am playing a cop. As an actor playing such meaningful characters is like representing the entire fraternity. I am truly obliged and grateful. There’s lots of action, drama and entertainment stored. I am looking forward to this.”

Siren will also feature actors Shahbaz Khan, Soonia Prajapati, Tamkeen Khan, Abhansh Kumar, Sophia, Ebadat Bhat, Kabir, Parvez, Kiara Singh and Ivaanshi Saurabh Mehta. Song and raps are by Ebadat Bhat.