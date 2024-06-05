Big states that pulled BJP down, and the small one saved it

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 5

The BJP, which is all set to lead the NDA government for the third term at the Centre, lost major ground in some Hindi heartland states, including Uttar Pradesh and retained some of its north Indian strongholds.

Here is a look at where the party gained and lost big as it fell 32 seats short of a simple majority on its own.

After 10 years of a single party majority in Lok Sabha, India will see a coalition government with NDA allies necessary to take BJP beyond 272, the halfway mark in a 543 member Lok Sabha. The BJP on its own won 240 seats in the 2024 General Election.

BJP's big losses

Uttar Pradesh (80 seats): Down 29 seats from 62 in 2019 to 33 now

Haryana (10 seats): Down five seats from 10 seats to 5

Rajasthan (25): Down 11 seats from clean sweep of 25 to 14 today

West Bengal (42): BJP down 12 seats from 18 in 2019 to 12 now

Maharashtra (48): Down 14 seats from 23 in 2019 to 9 now

Bihar (40): Down 5 seats from 17 to 12 now

Karnataka (28): BJP down 8 seats from 25 in 2019 to 17

Chandigarh (1): Loses lone seat to Congress

BJP gains

Odisha (gains 11 seats from 8 in 2019 to 19 )

Telangana (from 4 in 2019 to 8 )

Kerala (Wins first ever seat)

Andhra Pradesh (3 seats against zero in 2019)

Sweeps Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand, MP; wins all but one seat in Gujarat which has 26 LS segments and Chhattisgarh which has 11.

