Congress leaders in Assam are fixed deposits for BJP, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 26
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the future of the Congress leader and his party is bleak.
He told the Press here on Tuesday, “People of this country who want India to be the world leader will definitely vote for Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is working to make our nation a powerful country on the global stage.”
According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi lacks vision, will-force, and his prospects after the Lok Sabha polls are dark.
“Voting for Congress means supporting Rahul Gandhi who does not have a future whereas supporting BJP equates support to PM Modi,” he said.
The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Congress party is on the verge of collapse in the entire country.
He said, “In Assam, Congress leaders are like fixed deposits for us. Whenever it is required for Modiji, we will bring them into the BJP.”
CM Sarma earlier also asserted that barring one or two -- the rest of the party leaders from Congress would eventually join the BJP.
He said, “All will come in the BJP and that is why we have never closed our doors. Even Congress President in Assam, Bhupen Borah will also switch sides.”
