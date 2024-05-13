EC rescues 3 kidnapped TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh

PTI

Amaravati, May 13

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured.

According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency.

"TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju complained that TDP agents belonging to polling stations 188, 189 and 199 were kidnapped by YSRCP leaders while they were going to the polling stations," said Meena.

Consequently, the CEO noted that Chittoor district election officials and the police department responded quickly, rescuing the kidnapped agents from Pileru and later enabled them to attend to their duties.

Meena observed that a probe is under way to identify the kidnappers.

Simultaneous polls for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats are under way in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

