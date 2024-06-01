 Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress : The Tribune India

Exit polls are 'psychological games' played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain power for third straight term

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 1

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the exit polls had been “orchestrated” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said these are all "psychological games" he is "masterminding" but the actual results will be very different.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling alliance in all likelihood will open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana, according to pollsters.

Reacting to the exit polls, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The man whose exit is certain on June 4th has had these exit polls orchestrated. The INDIA Janbandhan will definitely get a minimum of 295 seats, which is a clear and decisive majority.”

“The outgoing prime minister can remain smug for three days in the meanwhile. These are all psychological games he is masterminding but the actual results will be very different,” he said on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc that the alliance will win more than 295 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

