'It's about what party decides': BJP's Maneka Gandhi over ticket denial to Varun

Sultanpur, April 8

After three-time MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi was denied a BJP ticket for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi, his mother and a party candidate from Sultanpur on Monday said that the decision of fielding someone is taken by the party's high command.

Speaking to ANI, the former union minister said that Varun will continue to do a good job for the country in future.

"What should I say, it's about what the party decides. Varun has been a good MP. Whatever he will be in life, he will do good for the country," Maneka said.

BJP has nominated UP public works minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, replacing Varun.

For the first time since 1989 when Varun's mother Maneka Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls in Pilibhit as a Janata Dal candidate, a Gandhi family member is not fighting from this constituency. Maneka lost the 1991 election from here but after that, she and Varun have won seven consecutive elections from Pilibhit.

Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on 19 April.

Speaking about the general elections, Maneka also hit out at the Opposition, saying that the BJP is not like the parties that have done nothing for four years and come to woo voters just before the polls.

"We are always ready for the elections. We never stop after the election, we are connected to the people and hence we try to work all five years and not like those who have done nothing for four years," she added.

The BJP has retained Maneka from Sultanpur seat.

With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4.

