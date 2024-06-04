Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

In clear signals that he would stake the claim for government formation for the third time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the 2024 Lok Sabha election results as “historical.”

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” the PM said after leads fell massively short of PM’s own 370-seat target for the BJP and 400-plus for the NDA.

In overall leads that came, the BJP fell short of a simple majority on its own, for the first time in a decade, clocking 244 leads at 8 pm today even though the ruling NDA posted 292 leads, ahead of the halfway mark of 272 in a 543-member Lok Sabha.

After a heavy upset in the Hindi heartland states of UP, Rajasthan and Haryana, where the BJP lost considerable ground today, the PM hailed the verdicts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance swept the Assembly and national elections today while in Odisha the BJP bagged 19 of the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats, besides clear simple majority in the state Assembly.

“Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to the NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and workers of all three NDA parties,” PM said.

He said the NDA will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come.

The PM also hailed the Odisha verdict as an endorsement of good governance and Odisha’s unique culture. The Naveen Patnaik led BJD stood decimated in Odisha national and state polls today.

