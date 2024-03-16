 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key theme of these elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Home Minister Amit Shah



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 16

The Election Commission of India on Saturday will set the ball rolling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 370 seats for the BJP and 400-plus seats for the party-headed NDA.

It is an ambitious target given that the last time any party crossed the 400-mark in the 543-member Lower House was the Congress in 1984 in the wake of PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The disclosure by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on electoral bonds data shared by SBI has added a new dimension to these elections, giving a leg-up to the Opposition election strategy against the ruling BJP.

The big question, however, is if opposition parties, including INDIA bloc, will be able to make the most of it and corner the BJP on the issue. 

Launching a blistering attack on PM Modi over the scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused him of “running the world’s largest extortion racket”.

He also alleged that funds amassed through the now-defunct scheme were used to split political parties like Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra and topple Opposition governments.

Will it work against BJP

The BJP has its ammo ready to counter.

In his first response after the Supreme Court scrapped the scheme, an equally scathing Home Minister Amit Shah had said the scheme had been introduced to “wipe out black money” from the political funding process prevailing earlier.

Before the scheme, donations to political parties were made through cash, he said at a media event, accusing the Congress of corruption in transactions.

“They (Congress leaders) would deposit Rs 100 in the party and keep Rs 1,000 in their homes.

“Congress has done this for years,” he said.

Shah also said the amount the opposition parties received was disproportionate to the number of seats they held in the Lok Sabha.

“The BJP received around Rs 6,000 crore through electoral bonds. The total bonds (of all parties) amounted to Rs 20,000 crore. So where did the rest of the bonds worth Rs 14,000 crore go, “ he questioned, adding that  the Trinamool Congress received bonds worth “Rs 1,600 crore, Congress Rs 1,400 crore, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Rs 1,200 crore, BJD Rs 775 crore and DMK Rs 649 crore”

Individually among political parties, the BJP tops the list by cashing electoral bonds worth RS 6,060.5 crore, followed by TMC (Rs 1,609.50) crore and Congress (Rs 1,421.9 crore).

Bonds—the implications

The disclosure following the Supreme Court directive does underscore the significance of transparency in electoral funding, say observers.

The “landmark judgement” also highlights issues like the protection of voters’ right to know and political equality and level playing field in a democracy, they add.

“There is no denying that information following the SC directive on the eve of elections highlights factors like people’s right to know, transparency, accountability in the political system and possibilities of quid pro quo arrangements. But will it affect the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in a country where in elections multiple factors like caste combinations, welfare schemes etc, remains to be seen. It may influence a certain section of voters unless some major corruption link is established” observers say.

Notably, as per reports, Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR, led by Santiago Martin, emerged as the topmost donor from April 12, 2019, to January 24, 2024, contributing around Rs 1,368 crore. There has been a seizure of Rs 411 crore by the Enforcement Directorate and a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against the company. 

 'Labharti' push

Over the years, ‘labharthis’ and women voters and welfare schemes have remained one of the key strategies in the BJP’s election plan and ambitious welfare programmes and promises are expected  to also remain the central theme of its 2024 General Election.

The direct delivery of welfare benefits to citizens has been a popular vote catcher and the BJP is focussed on an outreach programme centred around ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, featuring “fulfilled” promises like  construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the abrogation of the Article 370, and welfare programmes for poor, farmers and women.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

4
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

5
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

6
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

7
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

8
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

9
India

SBI’s electoral bonds data: Congress seeks SC probe against BJP, freezing of party accounts

10
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home

Over 97 crore eligible to vote in LS elections, urge voters ...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women