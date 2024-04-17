Lok Sabha polls: AAP launches 'AAP Ka RamRajya' website

New Delhi, April 17
AAP on Wednesday launched its "AAP Ka RamRajya" website to showcase the party's concept of "Ram Rajya", saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to realise the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital.
The website launch came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be held on Friday, and coincided with the Ram Navami festival being celebrated in several parts of the country.
During a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the website will showcase AAP's concept of "Ram Rajya" as well as the work done by the party's governments.
"Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'," Singh said.
This is the first time that Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami, Singh said and alleged that the Delhi chief minister was sent to jail in a "baseless" case on the basis of statements from "false" witnesses.
AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark
In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...
Ram Navami celebrations begin in Ayodhya; here is all we know about 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla
The 'Surya tilak' of the deity has been made possible by an ...
ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren
With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...
PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...
Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?
Union Minister Anurag Thakur eyeing 5th consecutive term fro...