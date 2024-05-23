 PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA bloc government

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on Thursday, the Congress questioned the policies of BJP-led NDA Government towards farmers.

"For the last five years, the government has ignored the agitations of farmers of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have been tortured. Now, they are talking about taking away MSP from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for burning stubble. The Congress Party strongly opposes this policy," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

He said farmer justice would be the top priority for the upcoming INDIA Janabandhan government. 

"We have given five concrete guarantees for farmers in our Nyay Patra -- right price - legal guarantee of MSP, as per Swaminathan formula; debt relief - permanent commission to effectively implement the debt relief plan; direct transfer of insurance payment - money transferred directly to the account within 30 days of crop loss; appropriate import-export policy - a new import-export policy will be made in consultation with farmers; and GST-free farming - GST will be removed from everything needed for farming," he said.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

4
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

5
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

6
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

7
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

8
Patiala

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

9
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

10
India

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA ...

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’

Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

Czech constitutional court rejects Gupta’s plea; Czech Justi...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Delhi Police defer questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

Delhi Police defer questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala