PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

New Delhi, May 23
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on Thursday, the Congress questioned the policies of BJP-led NDA Government towards farmers.
"For the last five years, the government has ignored the agitations of farmers of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have been tortured. Now, they are talking about taking away MSP from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for burning stubble. The Congress Party strongly opposes this policy," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.
He said farmer justice would be the top priority for the upcoming INDIA Janabandhan government.
"We have given five concrete guarantees for farmers in our Nyay Patra -- right price - legal guarantee of MSP, as per Swaminathan formula; debt relief - permanent commission to effectively implement the debt relief plan; direct transfer of insurance payment - money transferred directly to the account within 30 days of crop loss; appropriate import-export policy - a new import-export policy will be made in consultation with farmers; and GST-free farming - GST will be removed from everything needed for farming," he said.
