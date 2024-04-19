 Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBCs in name of social justice: PM Modi at Amroha rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBCs in name of social justice: PM Modi at Amroha rally

Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBCs in name of social justice: PM Modi at Amroha rally

Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBCs in name of social justice: PM Modi at Amroha rally


PTI

Amroha (UP), April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of cheating the SC, ST and OBC communities in the name of social justice, and said he is working towards achieving the dream of social reformers Jyotiba Phule, B R Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The prime minister also took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the "do shehzade ki jodi" has been rejected by people.

Addressing a poll rally here in support of Kanwar Singh Tanwar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency in western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, "Previous governments have only cheated the people of SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities in the name of social justice." "Modi is working day and night to achieve the social justice dream of Jyotiba Phule, Ambedkar and (former prime minister) Chaudhary Charan Singh," he added.

The prime minister addressed the rally as polling was underway in eight western Uttar Pradesh constituencies in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Amroha will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

In a veiled attack on Gandhi and Yadav, Modi said, "The shooting of the film, 'do shehzade ki jodi (pair of two princes)', is going on. But their film has already been rejected.

"Every time these people go out to seek votes from the people of Uttar Pradesh, they carry a basket of dynasty, corruption and appeasement. They do not leave any chance to attack our faith." Hitting out at the Congress candidate from Amroha, Danish Ali, the prime minister claimed that he has objections in saying "Bharat Mata ki jai".

"Will a person, who cannot accept Bharat Mata ki jai, look good in the Indian Parliament? Should such a person be allowed entry into the Indian Parliament?" he asked the rally.

Slamming the opposition, Modi said, "The SP and the Congress declined the invitation to the Ram temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. People hankering for vote banks refused the invitation to the ceremony.

"They are not satisfied after refusing the invitation, so they abuse the Ram temple and Sanatan Dharma. The SP, for its vote bank, call Ram bhakts 'pakhandi' (hypocrite). Those in the INDIA bloc hate Sanatan Dharma." The prime minister alleged that when he went under the sea to offer prayers in Gujarat's Dwarka, where Lord Krishna had gone from Amroha, "the prince of the Congress said there is nothing to pray under the sea. They are rejecting our faith only for their vote banks".

Hitting out at Yadav and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "Those in Bihar who say they are Yaduvanshis, in Uttar Pradesh, the leader who takes the benefits of being a Yaduvanshi, I want to ask them, how can they sit with a party that insults Lord Krishna? How can you have an agreement with them?" Accusing vote-bank politics for communal riots, Modi said, "This vote-bank politics burnt western Uttar Pradesh in the fire of riots. The people of Uttar Pradesh can never forget that era of Goonda Raj. People had to migrate because of it.

"But Yogiji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) got rid of criminals for your safety. We must ensure that these forces are not strengthened again in any manner." The prime minister began his speech with an appeal to people to vote. "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote given by the Constitution," he said.

Modi emphasised that youngsters should especially go out and vote to secure their future and that of the country.

Attacking the INDIA opposition bloc, he said, "Those in the INDI alliance are using their strengths to make villages backwards." The prime minister was accompanied by Adityanath on the dais.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

2
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

3
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

4
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

5
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

6
Himachal

Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

7
Punjab

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

8
Diaspora

2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport

9
World

Israel attacks Iran's air base, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

10
Delhi

‘Huge conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’, claims AAP amid ‘diet row’

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tripura records highest turnout in initial hours, stray incidents of violence in Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tripura records highest turnout in initial hours, stray incidents of violence in Bengal

Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nad...

Polling booths in eastern Nagaland wear deserted look amid shutdown call

Lok Sabha elections: 0% voting in 6 Nagaland districts over separate territory demand

Polling booths in eastern Nagaland wear deserted look amid s...

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Israel attacks Iran's air base, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries at Isfahan air base and nuc...

2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport

2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport

Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, w...

2 Indian students drown as they fall in river while hiking in Scotland

2 Indian students drown after they fall into river while hiking in Scotland

Their bodies were recovered by a rescue team from the water ...


Cities

View All

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Karmanpreet of Amritsar district ranked third in PSEB Class X exams

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

Baba Bakala Naib Tehsildar makes it to IAS

Amritsar Admn goes all out to enthuse voters to exercise their franchise

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

2 Bambiha gang members planning 'target killings in Punjab arrested in Jalandhar

2 Bambiha gang members planning 'target killings' in Punjab arrested in Jalandhar

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

Placed at 6th rank, Talwara girl Rashi dreams to become IAS

Now, Amarjit Singh Samra opposes Jalandhar ticket to Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Food commission member checks mid-day meal quality in govt schools

Aditi, Alisha from district bag top spots

Aditi, Alisha from Ludhiana district bag top spots in PSEB Class X examinations

Follow norms or face music, Ludhiana police tell city spa centres

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

ASI caught taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Close shave for man as car catches fire at village

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Blogger from Patiala dies in Manikaran

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns