Rahul using Maoist language, companies will think 50 times before investing in Congress-ruled states: PM

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the “shehzada’s use of Maoist language”.

Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as “ancestral properties”.

“The language used by the Congress ‘shehzada’ will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party... The ‘shehzada’ is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods,” the PM said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

“I dare the CMs of Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states to answer as to whether they agree with the anti-industry and anti-industrialist language of their ‘shehzada’,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi over his decision to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, he said the Congress ‘shehzada’ rushed to that constituency, saying “it is my mummy’s seat, which not even an eight-year-old school boy will say”.

Modi also accused the Congress of denying basic amenities to people, and alleged that the condition of 18,000 villages was similar to that of the 18th century during the party’s previous regimes.

