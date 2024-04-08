 Rich and royal: Wives of Nakul Nath, Scindia sweat it out in campaign for their poll victory : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Rich and royal: Wives of Nakul Nath, Scindia sweat it out in campaign for their poll victory

Rich and royal: Wives of Nakul Nath, Scindia sweat it out in campaign for their poll victory

Rich and royal: Wives of Nakul Nath, Scindia sweat it out in campaign for their poll victory

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hails from a royal clan, and Priya Nath, wife of Congress leader Nakul Nath, who is one of the richest candidates, have been beating the extremely hot weather and reaching out to people to campaign for their spouses.



PTI

Bhopal, April 8

It's a tale of two spouses, one royal and the other wife of one of the richest candidates, who have got into the heat and dust of electioneering in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to ensure their husbands, belonging to rival parties, win the Lok Sabha polls.

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hails from a royal clan, and Priya Nath, wife of Congress leader Nakul Nath, who is one of the richest candidates, have been beating the extremely hot weather and reaching out to people to campaign for their spouses.

They have been seen meeting vendors, singing bhajans, engaging in activities appealing to the common people, with one of them also entering a farm to harvest crops, as their husbands look for a win in the electoral arena.

Chhindwara's sitting MP Nakul Nath declared Rs 697 crore assets in the poll affidavit this time, and had topped the list of 475 Lok Sabha crorepati members in 2019.

His wife was recently seen cutting crops at an agricultural field in Chourai under her husband's parliamentary seat.

During campaigning, she reached Navegaon under Junnardeo assembly seat of Chhindwara parliamentary constituency and danced along with village women to the tune of devotional songs at a Bhagvat Katha Pandal.

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, who hails from the Gaekwad royal family of Vadodara, has been hitting the streets of Guna constituency, from where her husband Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting the Lok Sabha poll, meeting voters at market places and telling the people how much the Gwalior "Maharaj" (as the BJP leader is popularly called) cares for them.

Addressing a programme last week, Raje told a gathering that she has been watching Maharaj for the past 20 years and seen how much affection he has for the people of Guna-Shivpuri-Ashoknagar area (the three districts which are part of Guna parliamentary seat).

During the COVID-19 crisis, he was worried everyday that there should be no shortage of oxygen cylinders, tankers, medicines in hospitals as well as food, water and other essential requirements for the people of Guna Lok Sabha constituency, she said.

In Chhindwara, Priya Nath has been trying to keep up the morale of her husband's supporters and hitting out at her father-in-law Kamal Nath's close associates who joined the BJP recently.

"Never give up. Wherever I go, my sisters tell me that didi, never be nervous, we are with you. I ask, is there any nervousness visible on my face? I am not nervous but I definitely feel sad for papa Kamal Nath ji, whom they (turncoats) betrayed when the time came for his agnipareeksha," she told a gathering last week.

"We definitely feel sad because we had accepted them wholeheartedly as our family," she added.

Exuding confidence, Priya Nath also said the people of Chhindwara and Nath family have been together for 44 years and no power can break this relation in 44 days (ahead of the polls).

Sravani Sarkar, a senior journalist from Bhopal, told PTI that the electoral politics scenario has undergone significant changes in the past decade.

"The common voters are much more aware of issues and are clear about their choices. They also seem to have realised that lawmakers should truly be representatives of the commoners," she said.

Sarkar claimed that voters now do not revere the elite like they once did and want a "down-to-earth attitude".

The electoral battle for both Nakul Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia seems tough this time, she said.

Scindia is moving ahead carefully as he faced defeat last time from Guna. Chhindwara has been the BJP's target in the last 4-5 years as it was the only seat which the saffron party failed to win in 2019, Sarkar said.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath was elected from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for nine times and his son Nakul Nath was the lone winner for the grand old party from MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Nath family won all the elections from Chhindwara after 1980, except once in 1997 when Kamal Nath was defeated by former BJP chief minister Sundarlal Patwa.

The Congress has this time renominated Nakul Nath.

The Guna Lok Sabha seat has been won by Scindia family members 14 times, but the family faced a defeat in 2019 when Jyotiraditya Scindia lost the poll.

His father Madhavrao Scindia was elected from the seat four times while his grandmother Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia won the constituency six times between 1957 and 1998.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also got elected from Guna four times between 2002 and 2014.

In 2019, he contested as a Congress candidate. This time he is in the fray on BJP's ticket.

Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and Guna in the third phase on May 7.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

4
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

6
India

Weeks after namaz row, Gujarat varsity asks 7 foreign students to vacate hostel for overstaying

7
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

8
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

9
Himachal

Supreme Court indicts HIMUDA for colluding with private builder to build commercial complex in Shimla

10
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

PA's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the...

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

94 dead in Mozambique after unlicensed ferry boat capsizes, official says

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...

Kangana Ranaut says ‘I don't consume beef, proud to be Hindu, as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating beef surfaces’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...

JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress

JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress

Singh has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is ye...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’