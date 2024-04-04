 Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi: BJP leader says after Amethi, Rahul Gandhi now ‘cheating’ people in Wayanad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi: BJP leader says after Amethi, Rahul Gandhi now ‘cheating’ people in Wayanad

Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi: BJP leader says after Amethi, Rahul Gandhi now ‘cheating’ people in Wayanad

The aim is to send a message to Congress and supporters that Wayanad will not be a cakewalk for the Gandhi scion this time, say observers

Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi: BJP leader says after Amethi, Rahul Gandhi now ‘cheating’ people in Wayanad


Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 4

In Wayanad to support BJP candidate K Surendran , Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday spent a sizable portion of her time addressing media persons berating sitting MP Rahul Gandhi.

She also claimed that after “cheating” the people of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh he was now doing the same in Kerala.

Irani said she had come to Wayanad from an area (read Amethi) where the Gandhi family ruled for 50 years and called the people from their “family”.

“They (Rahul Gandhi and Congress) are now calling the people of Wayanad their family. They cheated the people of Amethi in the name of family and now they are aiming to do the same in Wayanad,” Irani told the media persons

Filing his nomination papers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, Gandhi had referred to Wayanad as his “home” and people there his “family”.

Wayanad my home, says Rahul

“Wayanad is my home, and the people of Wayanad are my family. From them, I have learned a great deal over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection….

“This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata,” he said in a post on social media.

Smriti Irani—Rahul Gandhi’s nemesis in Amethi

Irani who demolished the Gandhi family’s decades-long claim in Amethi was in Wayanad in support of BJP state president K Surendran who is contesting against Gandhi in Wayanad

Referring to the Opposition-led INDIA alliance, Irani said that if Gandhi cannot be accepted as the leader of the bloc how he can expect the same in Wayanad. She also accused him of seeking support from the Popular Front of India (PFI) and “creating animosity against Sanatan Dharma”

The fact is even after serving a humiliating defeat for Gandhi in Amethi, a “family’s pocket borough” in 2019, BJP and Irani kept up the pressure on him in the last five years, taking him on wherever and whenever possible.

Snatching Amethi from the Congress’ first family was a major victory for Irani

Will Wayand be a cakewalk for Gandhi in 2024?

Observers say the main aim of sending Irani to Wayanad is “really quite simple” to remind people in Wayanad that Gandhi is “defeatable” and send a message to Congress and supporters that this time the constituency will not be a cakewalk for them.

“BJP is trying to make Gandhi’s fight tougher in what is otherwise considered a ‘safe seat’ for Congress because of its demography,” they add.

In 2019, Gandhi won Wayand with a margin of over 4 lakh votes

“BJP is trying to ensure that Wayanad does not come easy to the Gandhi family scion this time. The aim is to repeat what they did in Amethi in 2019,” they say

Congress leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have held Amethi on multiple occasions, barring 1977 and 1998.

Irani lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014

In 2019, she won Amethi with over 50,000 votes

Wayanad—a ‘safe’ seat

Anticipating BJP’s preparations and mood of the people in UP, in 2019 Congress failed Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Established in 2009, Wayanad sent Congress’ MI Shanavas to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 and was considered a “safe seat” for the grand old party.

Wayanad is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala.

Shanavas passed away in 2018, leaving the seat vacant.

In 2019 Gandhi won the seat with 64.94 % vote share.

In a state where the contest is mostly between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF, the BJP has fielded its state president K Surendran from Wayanad.

Who will fight against Irani in Amethi?

That remains one of the frequently asked questions in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

While the BJP has renominated Smriti Irani from Amethi, there is no news if Congress will field Rahul Gandhi or perhaps field some other high-profile candidate against her in a bid to reclaim the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency or leave the constituency for its ally—the Samajwadi Party.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Smriti Irani


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

4
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

5
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

6
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

7
Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP

8
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

9
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

10
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

Rattandeep was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2014 and he ...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Surrenders before Jhander police

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Visit your constituencies daily: Kejriwal's message from Tihar for AAP MLAs

Delhi CM Kejriwal spends time reading books, doing yoga, meditation in Tihar Jail

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

INDIA VOTES 2024: CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Ludhiana woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured