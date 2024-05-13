Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

Chandigarh, May 12
The VIP culture was objected to by a voter after an Andhra Pradesh MLA audaciously jumped a queue at a polling booth in Guntur district on Monday morning.
In a video that has now gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party MLA A Sivakumar is seen approaching the voter and slapping him.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA and candidate for state assembly elections, A Sivakumar attacks a voter in Tenali, Guntur. The voter, who was standing in a queue to cast his vote, objected to the MLA's attempt to jump the line and cast his vote without waiting. The MLA, in… pic.twitter.com/9tDP8wwJO8— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
The voter returned the blow, and the MLA's aides joined him in launching the assault on the voter.
Other voters there seem trying to stop the assault as the MLA's aides keep hitting the voter. In the 10-second video, no security personnel can be seen intervening to rescue the voter.
Voting for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election is under way in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC issues notice to ED on ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s petition against his arrest in money-laundering case
A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...
AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police
Following the call, Delhi Police reache the Chief Minister's...
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Around 25 per cent polling recorded till 11 am
14.94% polling in Srinagar till 11 am, figure higher than 20...
Lok Sabha election: 14.94% polling in Srinagar till 11 am, figure higher than 2019 total turnout
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat ...