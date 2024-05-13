Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

The VIP culture was objected to by a voter after an Andhra Pradesh MLA audaciously jumped a queue at a polling booth in Guntur district on Monday morning.

In a video that has now gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party MLA A Sivakumar is seen approaching the voter and slapping him.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA and candidate for state assembly elections, A Sivakumar attacks a voter in Tenali, Guntur. The voter, who was standing in a queue to cast his vote, objected to the MLA's attempt to jump the line and cast his vote without waiting. The MLA, in… pic.twitter.com/9tDP8wwJO8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

The voter returned the blow, and the MLA's aides joined him in launching the assault on the voter.

Other voters there seem trying to stop the assault as the MLA's aides keep hitting the voter. In the 10-second video, no security personnel can be seen intervening to rescue the voter.

Voting for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election is under way in the state.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh