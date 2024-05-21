Village head, 7 others booked for distributing sarees amid polls in UP's Ballia

PTI

Ballia (UP), May 21

A village head and seven others were booked here allegedly for trying to influence the voters by distributing sarees, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when a video of the alleged distribution turned up on social media.

The video showed sarees being distributed to a several women gathered in the courtyard of a house in Haibatpur village on the night of May 18, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar said.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered under sections IPC sections 188 (violating prohibitory orders) and 171 B (giving gratification … to exercise any electoral right) against village head Narendra Rai, and Rakesh Rai, Birbal Ram, and Bhalu Rai, and four unnamed persons at Ballia Police Station, the officer said.

