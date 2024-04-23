 Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra’, Muslims—factor

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI/File



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 23

Five days into the 2024 General Election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack against the Congress using the ‘M’ factor—‘mangalsutra’, Muslims and (Congress) manifesto—continues to escalate.

After his “Congress will redistribute people’s wealth among infiltrators and those with more kids” remarks in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi on Tuesday again reiterated the accusation. Not only did he accuse the Congress of hatching a “deep conspiracy” to “snatch people’s wealth” and distribute it among “select” (read Muslims), he also talked of how difficult it was to follow one's faith under the Congress rule.

He was referring to an allegation by a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, Karnataka, (where the Congress is in power) that he was assaulted for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. 

“Even listening to ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ becomes a crime under Congress rule,” PM Modi said on the day the country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. 

Sharpening attack on the Congress using its election manifesto, PM Modi said: “I have put forth the truth before the country that the Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the select people…It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done.”

Several Opposition parties have already complained to the Election Commission, demanding action against PM Modi over his reference to Muslims to attack the Congress.

The ‘M’ factor

There was a time in Indian politics when ‘M’ used to be a part of the sought-after ‘M-Y’ (Muslims and Yadav) formula used by leaders of the genre of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to climb to power in the 1990s. 

However, since 2014, when the BJP came to power, the ‘M-Y’ is no longer the force it used to be with the BJP cutting through on the basis of religion. 

BJP’s detractors say labeling Muslim minority with words like “ghuspaithiye (infiltrators)” and stereotypes like “jinke zyada bachche hain (those with more children)” will make the Hindu-Muslim divide deeper. 

But it is an old strategy aimed at polarisation.

The reference to ‘mangalsutra’—a sign of married Hindu women—to apparently influence a significant half of (Hindu) community for whom the piece of jewelry has a great sentimental value, however, is a new addition.

“In an election many things are said...The PM/BJP have used the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks on marginalised, including minorities, having the first claim on resources and ‘urban Naxal’, etc, to push their political point… but ‘mangalsutra’ is a startling new addition.  

“In an interview to a news agency, he talked of the beauty of India’s diversity, speaking in Uttar Pradesh he, also, wooed Pasmanda Muslims by talking of his government’s initiatives like interventions on triple talaq, Haj quota, etc.

He has, on several occasions, said that his government’s welfare schemes are caste and community proof and do not discriminate between beneficiaries.

He has so much to say as he aims for a third term, people listen to him, which is why his sudden focus on 'mangalsutra', Congress’ manifesto and Muslim minorities,” wonder observers.

Is low voter turnout in phase 1, a reason? 

Whether the low voter turnout in Phase-I elections is also a reason for the doubling of ante against the Congress only time would tell, but the fact remains that fewer than expected voters turned out to cast their votes on April 19—the day 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories voted in the country.

According to reports, the ECI is also “concerned” over dip in voter turnout in the first phase and considering “additional interventions and strategies for the remaining six phases”.

Plus often a trend or a wave that builds up in the first phase carries forward on in the next phases.

But things may change depending upon change in situation and new developments.

Though some experts say that extreme heat and regional demands may have contributed to the subdued voter enthusiasm, observers say the trend is “not good for democracy”.

Since it is believed to be a sign of anti-incumbency against the ruling party, a high-voter turnout is generally read as a positive sign for Opposition parties. Some political pundits also argue that anger against the ruling party encourages more voters to vote. However, the counter to this is that high-voter turnout could also be a reflection of people favouring the party in power and an expression of support in its favour.

As per analysts, there is no conclusive evidence either way, especially in a multi-party Westminster-style democracy like India where many factors work, especially now with PM Modi adding a brand new dimension to the General Election.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

8
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor