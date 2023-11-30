1,526 schools to get Wi-Fi by March ‘24 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

Education Minister Harjot Bains has announced that by the end of March 2024 about 20,000 government schools in the state will get Wi-Fi connections, which would be helpful in providing the students with quality education. Of these, 1,526 schools including primary, middle and secondary will get the facility in Ludhiana district.

District Education Officer Dimple Madaan said work on the project has started and cables are being laid to provide this facility these 1,526 schools. “The facility is already there in many schools,” she added.

The principal of a Government Senior Secondary School in the periphery area said that the Education Minister had made the same announcement in September during the inauguration of the Schools of Eminence in Amritsar. It was then announced that by the end of the year 2023, the schools will be equipped with Wi-Fi, she said.

“In our area, no cable-laying has taken place till date. We have arranged our own Wi-Fi connections and students are educated in smart classes on computers through private Internet service providers. Since the conditions of providers vary, we have paid them three-month advance for Internet connections, using our own funds. Without the Internet, studies are not possible even in government schools”, said the principal.

At the same time, a senior teacher at a government school said that the government had hired BSNL for laying cable in government schools. “This can take a little longer as in our block near Sahnewal, the cable-laying process is yet to start,” said the teacher, adding that the teacher fraterity had arranged for a private service provider until a BSNL connection is available.

