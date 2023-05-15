1 dies of Covid, 3 test positive in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

One Covid positive person lost his life today while three more tested positive. A Covid patient lost his life for the third consecutive day today.

The person who lost his life was a 77-year-old man who was administered only single dose of vaccination. He was admitted to Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital for eight days. He was on ventilator support. The patient was admitted to hospital with the problem of breathlessness, fever and vomiting.