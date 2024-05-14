10 city cops booked for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

The Jhanwar police in Rajasthan registered a case of kidnapping, extortion, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and forgery against 10 officials of the Police Division 6 of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana.

The booked officials have been identified as Inderjit Singh, Subeg Singh, Manjinder Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Basant Lal, Dhanvant Singh, Harpreet, Satnam Singh and Raj Kumar.

The case was registered on the complaint of Premaram, a resident of Jhanwar in Jodhpur. The complainant alleged that his son Manvir Beniwal, alias Pintu, was rounded up by the Ludhiana police on March 6 and 2 kg of opium was recovered from him.

He said the police rounded up his son from Jhanwar, Rajashthan, and showed his arrest from Sherpur in Ludhiana. Later, the police officials demanded Rs 15 lakh extortion to release his son and when he did not give the money, they registered a drug smuggling case against him.

