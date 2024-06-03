10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered around 10 cases of various kinds of poll code violations. Cases were also registered against voters and workers of the Congress, AAP and BJP.

The first case was registered against Hitesh Bedi, son of BJP ex-MLA Harish Bedi, by the Ludhiana police for taking a photo while casting his vote on Saturday. He faced legal action after he posted his photo on social media and some unidentified person lodged a police complaint against him. An FIR was registered under Sections 128 and 131 of the Representation of Public Act and 188 of the IPC. Harish Bedi remained an MLA from the North constituency. A case was registered against Manish Verma of New Shakti Nagar, who while casting his vote made a video of his voting choice and later uploaded it on his Facebook. He was held and handed over to the police by polling staff.

The Police Division 3 registered a case against AAP worker Harsh and 12 unidentified party workers who were creating trouble outside a polling booth at Issa Nagari. The Police Division 3 also yesterday arrested Gautam Bhasin of Kucha Alamdin and Gagandeep Sachdeva as the duo was found making a video while casting vote. A case has been registered. The Sadar police also arrested Gurmukh Singh, alias Gora, of Kheri village who was found creating trouble outside a polling booth at Himayupura. An FIR was filed.

The Shimlapuri police also registered a case against Avtar Singh of Kot Mangal, a Congress worker who along with the cavalcade of eight to 10 vehicles was resorting to hooting near the ITI college. The Shimlapuri police also booked Balbir Singh of Hasanpur, an AAP worker, who, along with the cavalcade of vehicles, was roaming. The Police Division 6 also booked Ravi Kumar, a BJP worker, who, along with 40 other workers, tried to create a hurdle in the ongoing voting at a polling booth at Labour Chowk. The Dakha police yesterday registered a case against Gurdeepak Singh of Issewal after he was caught making video of his voting process. Election staff recovered his mobile phone and deleted the video.

