10 fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana, April 5
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 10 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Wednesday.
Those who tested positive today included seven men and three women in the age group of 20-50 years. Two undertrials and four persons suffering from influenza-like illness were among those who contracted the virus.
Figures
Samples 40,90,930
Positive 1,13,739
Deaths 3,020
For any information related to Covid
Contact:
0161-2444193
0161-4622276
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,739 persons have tested positive and 3,020 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Wednesday, 289 samples were sent for testing which include 218 RT-PCR and 71 antigen samples.
Meanwhile, the death due to Covid on Tuesday has not been included in the death toll after scrutiny by the Health Department. The person had undergone a heart surgery and had many other complications. He tested positive for Covid when the test was conducted in routine and died later.
