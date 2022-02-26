PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 25

Even as the 100 per cent of the almost 27 lakh voters enrolled in all 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the district had been issued the electoral photo identity card (EPIC), almost 73 per cent of the electorates, who exercised their franchise, during the Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday, carried them for voting, the district election office has confirmed.

Of the 18,22,334 voters, accounting for 67.67 per cent of the total 26,93,131 electorates in the district, who polled their votes, 13,36,805, constituting 73.36 per cent, brought the voter cards as identity proof to polling booths, the official figures have revealed. The remaining 4,85,529 voters, accounting for 26.64 per cent of those who polled their votes, used other documents as identity proof for exercising their franchise.

While the highest of over 80 per cent voters used EPICs as identity proof for voting in the city’s urban Ludhiana East, the lowest of almost 64 per cent EPICs were used for polling proof in the rural Jagraon Assembly segment.

The constituency-wise data compiled by the Election Commission, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 96,917 voters of the total 1,27,706 who polled their votes, accounting for 75.89 per cent, carried EPICs, in Khanna, 93,205 of 1,32,736, constituting 70.22 per cent, in Samrala, 1,43,060 of 1,78,761, accounting for 80.03 per cent, in Sahnewal, 1,16,060 of 1,44,200, constituting 80.47 per cent, in Ludhiana East, 84,313 of 1,05,190, accounting for 80.15 per cent in Ludhiana South, 73,946 of 1,04,530, constituting 70.74 per cent, in Atam Nagar, 68,854 of 98,179, accounting for 70.13 per cent, in Ludhiana Central, 84,186 of 1,16,283, constituting 72.4 per cent in Ludhiana West, 92,193 of 1,25,625, accounting for 73.39 per cent, in Ludhiana North, 1,39,039 of 1,83,182, constituting 75.9 per cent, in Gill, 88,489 of 1,26,060, accounting for 70.19 per cent, in Payal, 1,00,131 of 1,42,009, constituting 70.51 per cent, in Dakha, 76,593 of 1,13,050, accounting for 67.75 per cent, in Raikot, and 79,819 electorates of the total 1,24,823, who polled their votes, constituting 63.94 per cent, carried their EPICs as identity proof to the polling booths.