11 fresh Covid cases in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Eleven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. The positivity rate today was 1.39 per cent and now, there are 108 active cases in the district. Six patients suffering from Covid are admitted at various hospitals and one is on ventilator.

Those who tested positive today include eight people who were suffering from influenza-like illness, one who was diagnosed during OPD visit, one was a healthcare worker while the reason for infection of one person was still being ascertained by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,14,461 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of the disease and 3,026 people have lost their lives.

On Friday, 789 samples were sent for testing. These include 593 RT-PCR samples, 195 Antigen samples and one TruNat sample.