11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 26

Eleven months after running from pillar to post to register a case against suspects who looted a motorcycle and Rs 1.26 lakh in cash from two persons in Moti Nagar area, a case was finally registered yesterday with the intervention of the High Court.

The elderly father of one of the victims, despite facing challenges from the police department, didn’t give up and knocked the doors of the High Court for justice.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Neetu alias Raman Gambhir, Arun Kumar and Gurwinder Singh Laddu.

While filing a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Satwinder Singh, a resident of Ranjodh Park, Haibowal, stated that his son Kulwinder Singh went to a lottery stall at Cheema Chowk on July 30, 2023, to buy a ticket. When his other son Kamaljit Singh came to know about it, Kamaljit along with his friend Harpinder Singh reached the lottery stall to prevent Kulwinder from buying the lottery ticket. Meanwhile, three persons present at the lottery stall surrounded Kamaljit Singh and Harpinder. The accused pushed Kamaljit Singh and Harpinder Singh into the shop and robbed them of Rs 1.26 lakh and also snatched their motorcycle.

Satwinder revealed that after the incident, he tried to lodge a complaint with several police officials, including the Moti Nagar police station, but in vain.

Satwinder, who was very disappointed because of the dilly-dallying by the authorities, had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek justice. On April 26, the High Court ordered the Ludhiana police to conduct a probe and file a case against the accused

Notably, the complainant had also held a sit-in (dharna) in front of the office of the Police Commissioner but he was not heard.

