11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Today 11 persons tested positive for Covid in the ditsrict.

The positivity rate was 1.11 per cent and there were 126 active cases in the district. Five patients suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals and one patient is on ventilator.

Those who tested positive today include two persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, two diagnosed during the OPD visit, one antenatal care patient, two healthcare workers and one undertrial. Three of the patients are still being traced.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,450 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,026 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, 991 samples were sent for testing which include 760 RT-PCR and 230 antigen samples and one TrueNat sample.