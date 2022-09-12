13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, 13 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Sunday while no loss of life was reported due to the disease.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur, said a total of 1,13,461 persons had tested positive in district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district. Till now, 3,016 patients lost their life to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020, when first death was reported in the district, she added.

Today, there were 62 active Covid cases out of which 59 were asked to isolate themselves in their homes while three had been admitted to private hospitals. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.29 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,36,356 samples had been collected, of which 38,07,623 were found negative.

On Sunday, samples of 2,319 suspected patients were sent for testing the results of which were expected shortly.