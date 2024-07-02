14-yr-old girl raped

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

A 14-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a resident of Subash Nagar. The incident came to light when the girl delivered a pre-mature baby at her maternal house in Dehradun. The family then lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a zero FIR and the case was transferred to Ludhiana police for further investigation.

The accused has been identified as Amit.

The complainant, victim’s mother, told the police that on May 14, she came to Dehradun at her parents house where she lives now along with her daughter. On May 26, when her daughter went to the washroom, she gave birth to a pre-mature dead infant.

When asked, she revealed that Amit had developed sexual relations with her several times in the last month of last year. She was, however, not aware that she has turned pregnant.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhjinder Singh said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and raid was being conducted to nab the culprit.

