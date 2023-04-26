15 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

A total of 15 persons tested positive for Covid today. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 1.63 per cent and there were 256 active cases in the district and 15 patients suffering from Covid are admitted at various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include five persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, three diagnosed during the OPD visit, three healthcare workers, two contacts of positive patients and two others who are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,276 persons have tested positive and 3,024 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, 918 samples were sent for testing which include 553 RT-PCR and 365 antigen samples.