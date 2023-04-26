15 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 25
A total of 15 persons tested positive for Covid today. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 1.63 per cent and there were 256 active cases in the district and 15 patients suffering from Covid are admitted at various hospitals.
Those who tested positive today include five persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, three diagnosed during the OPD visit, three healthcare workers, two contacts of positive patients and two others who are still being traced by the Health Department.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,276 persons have tested positive and 3,024 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Tuesday, 918 samples were sent for testing which include 553 RT-PCR and 365 antigen samples.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...