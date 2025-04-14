16 docs get fellowship

Sixteen doctors were awarded fellowships at the CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute based at Christian Medical College on Sunday. The Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), that offered the fellowships, has 11 centres across the world and three in the country, and CMC is one of them.

The FAIMER Fellowship programme is a two-year course designed to train health professionals and educators in South Asia. Fellows are expected to develop and implement an education innovation project at their home institutions.

Dr Monika Sharma, professor and head, Paediatrics, conducted a panel discussion on entrustable professional activities. Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Principal, CMC, said there was an urgent need to train more institutions, especially in remote areas, in medical education and the CMCL had its strong presence in the training field. Dr Dinesh Badyal, programme director, CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute, said the CMCL had trained more than 300 faculty in India and other countries. He said the fellowship was open to interested health professionals and educators from South Asia and sixteen fellows were accepted each year.