2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 2

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in Ludhiana district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,542 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent. — TNS