2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 2
Two labourers were killed as a boiler exploded at a rubber factory here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in the factory located in an industrial area of Jaspal Bangar village on Wednesday.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Police said a case had been registered.
