2 Ludhiana youths killed, 2 seriously hurt as car rams into Canter on KMP Expressway in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 27

Two youths were killed while their two friends were critically injured after their car rammed into a Canter from behind as the driver of Canter applied emergency brake due to dense fog on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on Tuesday morning.

The youths in the car were on their way to Jaipur when the mishap occured. On Tuesday morning, due to dense fog they lost their way and came to KMP where the accident took place. An FIR has been registered against the Canter driver at Tauru police station, who managed to flee away from the spot after leaving his vehicle, said police.

According to the police the deceased were identified as Aniket Kakkar and Shanky while the injured have been identified as Aakash Kapur and Vikram Kakkar, all residents of Ludhiana. The injured are being treated in a private hospital and their condition is reportedly stable.

According to the complaint filed by injured Aakash Kapur, a resident of Kartar Avenue, Ludhiana, he along with his friends Shanky, Vikram Kakkar and Aniket Kakkar were going to Jaipur in his car. They were going from the Kundli border via KMP but due to fog and not knowing the route they started back on KMP instead of Jaipur highway.

“At around 6 am today when we reached near Kalwari village on KMP, a speeding Canter was just ahead of our car. The Canter driver applied an emergency brake and our car rammed into it. My friend Shanky died on the spot while with the help of other commuters, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital but my relative Aniket Kakkar also died on the way. The mishap occurred due to negligence of the Canter driver only,” Aakash Kapur stated in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown Canter driver under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Tauru police station on Tuesday afternoon.

“An FIR has been registered and we kept the bodies in mortuary. Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow while we are conducting raids to nab the Canter driver”, said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Tauru police station.

