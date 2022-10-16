2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,569 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 14 active cases and the patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,03,973 samples have been taken, of which 38,75,109 were found negative.

Samples of 1,991 suspected patients were sent for testing on Saturday, the results of which are expected shortly.