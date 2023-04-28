20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

A total of 20 persons tested positive for Covid today.

On Thursday, the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent and there were 242 active cases in the district. Eleven patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include six persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, two diagnosed during the OPD visit, two undertrials, two healthcare workers, two contacts of positive patients and one antenatal care patient.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,322 persons have tested positive and 3,024 lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district