200 players turn up for trials on Day 1

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 24

Around 200 players — boys and girls — exhibited their sporting prowess on the first day of the trials being conducted by the Punjab Sports Department to select members for the various sports wings at different colleges, affiliated to the Panjab University, Chandigarh, across the state, here today.

After registration of the interested players, the trials for various sporting disciplines commenced in the afternoon.

These trials are being held in athletics, football, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, fencing, wrestling, lawn tennis, badminton, table tennis, cycling, hockey, power-lifting, weightlifting, kho-kho and swimming at different venues across Ludhiana city.

The selected players will be provided facilities such as Rs 225 per day under residential scheme and Rs 125 per day under day scholars scheme in addition to sports kit, free training and refreshments as per guidelines of the department.

