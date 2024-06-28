22-day camp for government school students concludes

Ludhiana, June 27
The 22-day summer camp for students of the various Meritorious Schools and Schools of Eminence (SOE) for preparation for the national exams like JEE, NEET and CLAT concluded here today.
Students from the numerous districts of Punjab — Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, SAS Nagar, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib — had come to Ludhiana to attend the camp.
Though initially the students had many complaints about lack of facilities and the heatwave, by the time the camp came to an end, an emotional side of the students was seen. While talking to the Education Minister yesterday, students said they will miss the faculty and students immensely and wished such preparatory classes are held every year.
