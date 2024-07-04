229 students qualify for NMMS scholarship

Ludhiana, July 3
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam results were recently announced, and 229 students from Ludhiana have qualified. Ludhiana is one of the key beneficiary districts under this scheme.
District Education Officer Harjinder Singh stated that 229 students passed the test, which was a source of pride for Ludhiana. “Despite several obstacles, the students performed well and passed the test with flying colours. The qualified students will receive Rs 12,000 per year for the next four years, beginning in Class IX,” the DEO added.
In addition, 158 students from Amritsar district passed the exam, as did 112 students from Bathinda and 126 students from Gurdaspur.
The Central Sector Scheme ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ was launched in 2008 with the goal of awarding scholarships to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to prevent them from dropping out after Class VIII. Every year, one lakh scholarships are awarded to selected students in Class IX, with renewal in classes X to XII, for their studies at state government, government-aided and local body schools under the scheme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...