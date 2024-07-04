229 students qualify for NMMS scholarship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam results were recently announced, and 229 students from Ludhiana have qualified. Ludhiana is one of the key beneficiary districts under this scheme.

District Education Officer Harjinder Singh stated that 229 students passed the test, which was a source of pride for Ludhiana. “Despite several obstacles, the students performed well and passed the test with flying colours. The qualified students will receive Rs 12,000 per year for the next four years, beginning in Class IX,” the DEO added.

In addition, 158 students from Amritsar district passed the exam, as did 112 students from Bathinda and 126 students from Gurdaspur.

The Central Sector Scheme ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ was launched in 2008 with the goal of awarding scholarships to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to prevent them from dropping out after Class VIII. Every year, one lakh scholarships are awarded to selected students in Class IX, with renewal in classes X to XII, for their studies at state government, government-aided and local body schools under the scheme.

