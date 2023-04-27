26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

The Department of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 here on Wednesday.

Among the infected persons, 11 had influenza-like illness, three had visited the OPD, four were undertrials, one had come into contact with positive patients and seven others.

To date, the total number of positive cases in Ludhiana district stands at 1,14,302 with 3,024 deaths, the Health Department confirmed. At present, there are 245 active cases in the district.