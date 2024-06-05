26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

As many as 26 Independents and 14 candidates of other registered parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal Ranjit Singh Dhillon, have lost their security deposit. Reason, they failed to get the minimum stipulated vote share required to save the security deposit.

Except the Independent candidate Kamaljit Singh Brar who got 42,500 votes, all other Independents have clocked less than 2,550 votes.

The minimum 284 votes were polled to the Independent candidate Rajinder Ghai.

Two candidates of other registered parties, namely, Amritpal Singh (SAD Amritsar) got 18,241 votes and Davinder Ramgarhia of BSP got 10,394 votes. Other candidates from the registered parties could not manage to cross the 2,100 mark.

Notably, if a candidate gets fewer than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast in the constituency, their security deposit will be lost. The total number of valid votes cast in Ludhiana constituency stands at 10.59 lakh and thus, the one-sixth comes to around 1.76 lakh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shiromani Akali Dal