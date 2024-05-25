26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 24

Besides the prominent party candidates, there are 26 Independent candidates in fray for the Ludhiana parliamentary seat. The major reason for them contesting elections is that they want to change the system for good as their ideologies differ from those belonging to the mainstream parties.

The Tribune spoke to a few candidates to know what exactly motivated them to contest and compete with the bigwigs. Rupinder Kumar is an independent candidate whose symbol is a stethoscope. When asked about the reason for contesting the elections, he said, “I am just a doctor serving patients. I had helped an MLA when he was contesting but after coming to power, he stopped picking up my calls. We are well-educated but then become puppets in the hands of the uneducated.” When asked about campaigning, he said he sits at the clinic but is getting support from all the doctors.

Another candidate, Rajinder Ghai (calculator for symbol) said if he was instrumental in getting much done for people without being in power, he can bring about remarkable change once in the Parliament. “We got very little time for campaigning and I am managing it on my scooter,” added Ghai.

Similarly, Sudhir Kumar Tripathi (petrol pump for symbol) is contesting independently. He said he wants to bring to the notice of the authorities that the city needs at least two leading institutes so that the youth is not sent away for studies. It should be made a Metro city, with all the facilities, added Tripathi.

#Lok Sabha