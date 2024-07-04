28-year-old security guard drowns in canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

A 28-year-old security guard died due to drowning in the Gill canal.

He had gone to work on Sunday as usual but did not return. A missing person report was also filed by his family. After three days, his body was recovered from the canal. At present, the police initiated inquest proceedings on the statement of his brother, got the post-mortem examination conducted and handed over the body to the family.

The deceased has been identified as Gur Simran.

According to investigating officer of the Dugri police station, Dilbag Singh, in a statement to the police, victim’s brother Sukhjivan Singh said his brother had started working as a security guard and he had night shift at a place near the railway lines. He went to work from home on Sunday night but did not return. People present at the spot said he was last seen at 3 am. Later, the body was recovered from the canal.

The police said the autopsy report would clear the exact cause of death.

