28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Yuvraj Goel, 28, an only child, was shot dead on June 7 at Surrey in British Columbia.

The family is inconsolable and the parents are not in a position to talk.

A few family friends revealed that it was a case of “mistaken identity”, as told by the Canadian police.

While returning from gym, Yuvraj was on phone, talking to his mother. As soon as he reached his house parking, he disconnected the call.

After some time, as maintained by the police, somebody asked him if he lived in that particular building. The moment he said ‘yes’, in no time six bullets were fired at him, following which he died.

Police officials claim that the phone recording was on that helped them know what happened at the crime spot.

