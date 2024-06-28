3 held in robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The Samrala police today said they have arrested three persons who posing as plumbers had barged into a house in Durlabh Nagar in Samrala on June 24, and took away cash and other valuables.

The suspects have been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Happy, Kartar and Amandeep of Samrala. The police have seized Rs 14,000 cash, ornaments, laptop, motorcycle, sharp weapons and iron rod from the accused.

SSP Khanna issued said on June 24, two persons had entered the house of Kamlesh Kaur in the guise of plumbers. They then tied the hands and legs of the elderly woman and fled with cash and valuables.

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said Inderjit and Kartar Singh were arrested on Wednesday. During their questioning, they disclosed the identity of Amandeep, who was arrested today. The DSP added police remand of the suspects would be sought so that their involvement in other such incidents can be verified.

“So far, they confessed to having committed 14 robbery incidents in Samrala area. The police will try to recover the looted valuables from them,” the DSP added.

