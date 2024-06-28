3 held in robbery case

Ludhiana, June 27
The Samrala police today said they have arrested three persons who posing as plumbers had barged into a house in Durlabh Nagar in Samrala on June 24, and took away cash and other valuables.
The suspects have been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Happy, Kartar and Amandeep of Samrala. The police have seized Rs 14,000 cash, ornaments, laptop, motorcycle, sharp weapons and iron rod from the accused.
SSP Khanna issued said on June 24, two persons had entered the house of Kamlesh Kaur in the guise of plumbers. They then tied the hands and legs of the elderly woman and fled with cash and valuables.
Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said Inderjit and Kartar Singh were arrested on Wednesday. During their questioning, they disclosed the identity of Amandeep, who was arrested today. The DSP added police remand of the suspects would be sought so that their involvement in other such incidents can be verified.
“So far, they confessed to having committed 14 robbery incidents in Samrala area. The police will try to recover the looted valuables from them,” the DSP added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Woman on IndiGo’s Varanasi-Mumbai flight booked for misbehaving with cabin crew
Handed over to Sahar police after the flight lands at Mumbai...