3 killed in head-on collision between 2 trucks in Ludhiana

PTI

Ludhiana, March 29

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Saludi village on the Khanna-Samrala road in this Punjab district on Wednesday, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the body of a truck driver was taken out after extracting him from the front side of one of the ill-fated vehicle, police said, adding that the whole effort took two hours.

Those killed include the driver of one of the trucks, his assistant and a cyclist.

The accident occurred when the truck driver attempted to save a cyclist who had suddenly appeared on the road from a village lane, police said.